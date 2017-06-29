On the move: Pima County Youth Employment Center

Monday, July 3, is a big day for the Pima County Youth Employment Center. it is when they will be completely moved into their new space at the Sentinel Building in downtown Tucson.

More space is one of the main reasons the group has moved to its new location. They will have 6,400 square feet, on the second floor of the building, to help youth from ages 14 to 24. This is twice the space the group had in its old building.

The group says many of the youth they serve have some type of barrier that could be holding them back from getting a high school degree or a well paying job. Additional space will allow the program to grow and expand as well.

If you know someone that could benefit from the Pima County Youth Employment Center. Click this link: http://webcms.pima.gov/community/employment_job_training_and_education/youth_programs/

