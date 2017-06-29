ONLY ON KOLD: Appeals court rules PCSD search policy is unconstitutional

One of the policies of the Pima County Sheriff's Department is deemed unconstitutional and a Tucson couple's $1.25 million judgment against the department will stand, that is according to a ruling from the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday, June 29.

Rob Larson and his wife won a suit against the sheriff's department for an incident in 2014.

According to Larson, deputies violated their rights when they came to his home and pulled him and his wife out of the house and into the yard and kept them in custody for several hours.

A mentally unstable man had called 911 and claimed he had heard shots fired and screaming at Larson's home. The Larsons were actually asleep at the time.

In the unanimous ruling, the judges said the lower court was right when it ruled the sheriff's department violates peoples rights in the way it handles situations like the one that night.

"It seemed there was a lot of testimony that when we got one of these calls, we're allowed to go into someone's home and arrest them, without regard to an independent establishment if there's probable cause," said Judge Andrew Hurwitz, with the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Tucson News Now has reached out to Pima Co. Sheriff Napier on Thursday afternoon, to ask if this ruling was going to change the training that his deputies receive or the policy for how they deal with situations like this, but we have not heard back.

