UPDATE: Northbound I-19 near Green Valley back open after earlier rollover

By Tucson News Now Staff
Rollover crash (Source: Green Valley Fire District) Rollover crash (Source: Green Valley Fire District)
GREEN VALLEY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Green Valley Fire District crews had been assisting with a serious injury crash on northbound I-19 near kp57.  

According to a Facebook post from GVFD a single passenger van rolled over and Station 152 and 153 are on scene with three paramedic units.  

The Arizona Department of Transportation is reporting that northbound I-19 near milepost 35/kilometer post 57 is back open after the earlier crash. 

No further details are known at this time. 

