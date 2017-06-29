UPDATE: Northbound I-19 near Green Valley back open after earlier rollover

Green Valley Fire District crews assisted with a serious injury crash on northbound I-19 near kp57.
The reasons Pima County wants to downgrade the offense are several fold.
AAA Arizona is offering its "Tipsy Tow" services for the 4th of July. Here's how it works.
Tucson police said the intersection of Craycroft Road and Speedway Boulevard was closed Monday because of a crash.
According to police, 63-year-old Michael Ray Fischella died shortly after being taken to Banner-University Medical Center on Friday morning.
The woman is facing a misdemeanor assault charge.
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium ion batteries -- odds are good -- you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.
Because that action is illegal, the teenager called 911, and the police took her to a nearby city, where she intended to buy drugs.
An MMA fighter who had an unfortunate experience during a fight over the weekend is talking about the incident and how she's not shying away from what happened - and it could add to her bank account.
President Donald Trump ridiculed the looks and temperament of a female cable television host whose show he says he has stopped watching.
Court documents revealed what they said about the crime and about each other's role.
A mother is crying for justice after her daughter was violently murdered in the French Quarter while dozens of people watched and some even recorded it.
Shania Cody, 4, was forced to suffer pain from a bullet in her foot for two weeks when her mom refused to take her to the hospital.
The man suspected of burning a flag that was attached to a home on Floyd Avenue turned himself in at the Richmond Police Department on Wednesday night.
