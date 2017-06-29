UPDATE: Northbound I-19 near Green Valley back open after earlier rollover

Green Valley Fire District crews had been assisting with a serious injury crash on northbound I-19 near kp57.

According to a Facebook post from GVFD a single passenger van rolled over and Station 152 and 153 are on scene with three paramedic units.

The Arizona Department of Transportation is reporting that northbound I-19 near milepost 35/kilometer post 57 is back open after the earlier crash.

OPEN: I-19 NB is clear at milepost 35 south of Tucson. #AZTraffic https://t.co/a42f3va0Hu — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 30, 2017

No further details are known at this time.

