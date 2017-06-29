BP agents find heroin concealed in woman’s groin

A purse snatching involving at least two teenage girls ended in a deadly crash in Phoenix Thursday morning.
Border Patrol agents with the Nogales Station discovered more than two pounds of heroin worth an estimated $35,000 concealed on a woman.
A Pima County Corrections officer is facing two counts of aggravated assault and has lost their job, after criminal and administrative investigations by the Pima County Sheriff's Department.
Both men wanted in connection with a deadly assault at a Tucson nightclub earlier this week have turned themselves in.
Two ex-members of former Sheriff Joe Arpaio's immigration enforcement squad testified against their old boss Wednesday, with one man describing how the agency defied a judicial order to stop rounding up immigrants.
The woman is facing a misdemeanor assault charge.
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium ion batteries -- odds are good -- you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.
Because that action is illegal, the teenager called 911, and the police took her to a nearby city, where she intended to buy drugs.
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.
An MMA fighter who had an unfortunate experience during a fight over the weekend is talking about the incident and how she's not shying away from what happened - and it could add to her bank account.
President Donald Trump ridiculed the looks and temperament of a female cable television host whose show he says he has stopped watching.
Court documents revealed what they said about the crime and about each other's role.
A mother is crying for justice after her daughter was violently murdered in the French Quarter while dozens of people watched and some even recorded it.
Shania Cody, 4, was forced to suffer pain from a bullet in her foot for two weeks when her mom refused to take her to the hospital.
The man suspected of burning a flag that was attached to a home on Floyd Avenue turned himself in at the Richmond Police Department on Wednesday night.
