BP agents find heroin concealed in woman’s groin

By Tucson News Now Staff
Drugs found during body search. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection) Drugs found during body search. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
NOGALES, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Border Patrol agents with the Nogales Station discovered more than two pounds of heroin worth an estimated $35,000 concealed on a woman. 

The incident happened at the I-19 immigration checkpoint on Wednesday, June 28.  Agents conducted an immigration inspection on a commercial shuttle bus, when a 58-year-old woman was pulled for a secondary search. 

According to a release, a female BP agent conducted the body search on the woman and found the heroin concealed in the woman's groin area.  

The woman was arrested for narcotics smuggling, according to the new release. She has been turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further processing.  

