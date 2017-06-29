Teamsters, Sun Tran work to avert a strike

An attempt to escape the heat in higher elevations comes with a warning this holiday weekend. The hottest June on record in Tucson is leading fire officials to keep fire restrictions in place through the July 4th holiday in public lands.
A Pima County Corrections officer is facing two counts of aggravated assault and has lost his job, after criminal and administrative investigations by the Pima County Sheriff's Department.
Negotiations will continue through the night as Sun Tran, and its drivers represented by Teamsters, will work to come to a contract agreement in hopes of averting another strike like with one in 2015 that lasted 42 days.
One of the policies of the Pima County Sheriff's Department is deemed unconstitutional and a Tucson couple's $1.25 million judgment against the department will stand, that is according to a ruling from the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday, June 29.
Green Valley Fire District crews assisted with a serious injury crash on northbound I-19 near kp57.
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.
Shania Cody, 4, was forced to suffer pain from a bullet in her foot for two weeks when her mom refused to take her to the hospital.
A mother is crying for justice after her daughter was violently murdered in the French Quarter while dozens of people watched and some even recorded it.
Court documents revealed what they said about the crime and about each other's role.
