Teamsters, Sun Tran work to avert a strike

Negotiations will continue through the night as Sun Tran, and its drivers represented by Teamsters, will work to come to a contract agreement in hopes of averting another strike like with one in 2015 that lasted 42 days.

The contract expires at midnight Friday, June 30.

KOLD News 13 has been told some issues have been resolved but there are others which remain on the table. No specifics were released as to what issues have or have not been resolved.

A Transdev marketing official said "all talks are confidential."

Transdev is the company that manages Sun Tran for the city and has for more than a decade. Their contract with the city expires on August 31.

Tucson has yet to issue an RFP for a new management firm but will do so soon.

The biggest issue to be resolved in the 2015 strike had to do with wages. The final agreement included pay raises, small for some but up to $5 an hour for others.

All drivers received a $3,303 bonus following the strike which mitigated some of the losses suffered during the seven week strike.

Teamsters Local 104 has called a Union wide meeting for Saturday. The details are here.

What will be discussed has not been made public.

