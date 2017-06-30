151 Summer Graduates receive High School Diplomas

On Thursday, June 29 more than 150 local students crossed the stage to receive their high school diplomas.

Tucson Unified School District’s 2017 summer graduation ceremony was held at 6:30 p.m. at Sahuaro High School.

“I was a d rop out,” High School graduate, Yesenia Astorga said.

The commencement speaker, Yesenia Astorga, was a former d ropout. She left Agave High school her sophomore year.

“I rebelled against everyone, did what I wanted and didn’t think school was important,” Astorga said.

But one of her teachers inspired her to get back to the classroom and two years later, with a little encouragement, she did. Astorga wasn’t alone by leaving school, last fall Lawrence Dixon also d ropped out of his school, Sahuaro High.

“It was the worst decision I could have made,” Lawrence Dixon said.

Dixon got kicked out of his house. As he slept on couches, he soon realized if he wanted a better life he’d have to go back to school. So, he took online classes to catch up.

“It was really hard I’m not going to lie, but I just had a picture in my head that I wanted to do it and wanted to get done so I had to get it done and work hard,” Dixon said.

On Thursday Dixon joined 150 other local students who were elated to receive a high school diploma. He now has aspirations to join the air force.

“It feels good. I feel accomplished,” Dixon said.

For Astorga, she has an added challenge of completing her school work while being a mom. She’s currently pregnant, with another child at home, but told Tucson News Now she is determined to create a bright future for her family.

“I really want to be a motivation and inspiration for my kids to have a better life and always finish school,” Astorga said.

Two of the graduates, including Astorga, were part of the district’s Steps to Success program where TUSD staff go door to door to encourage students who have left school to return and get their diploma.

The graduation ceremony included students from every high school in TUSD.

