TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Tucson police said an 82-year-old Judith Hinthorn hasn't been seen since Thursday night.
Varying degrees of testing and inspections are meant to keep more than 2,500 public and semi-public pools in Pima County safe.
Tucson Unified School District’s 2017 summer graduation ceremony was held at 6:30 p.m. at Sahuaro High School.
One of the policies of the Pima County Sheriff's Department is deemed unconstitutional and a Tucson couple's $1.25 million judgment against the department will stand, that is according to a ruling from the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday, June 29.
An MMA fighter who had an unfortunate experience during a fight over the weekend is talking about the incident and how she's not shying away from what happened - and it could add to her bank account.
Shania Cody, 4, was forced to suffer pain from a bullet in her foot for two weeks when her mom refused to take her to the hospital.
Eddie Tipton confessed to writing software that gave him access to winning numbers before they were drawn. And he took advantage of it.
A police report says after the light turned green, Venus Williams' vehicle was struck when she cut in front of another vehicle trying to get through the intersection. A 78-year-old passenger in that vehicle later died from his injuries.
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium ion batteries -- odds are good -- you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.
A former Hudson Kindergarten teacher has been officially indicted after being arrested for having sex with multiple students.
A brave, music-loving golden Lab walked in on the Vienna Chamber Orchestra's performance at an outdoor arts festival in Turkey, creating an online sensation.
An extensive first-of-its-kind study says global warming is likely to hit southern and poorer US counties harder.
Police identified 36-year-old Courtney Javon McCain as a person of interest in the case and say he should be considered "armed and dangerous."
A mother is crying for justice after her daughter was violently murdered in the French Quarter while dozens of people watched and some even recorded it.
