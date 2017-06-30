TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Good morning!

TOP STORIES

1. ONLY ON KOLD: Appeals court rules PCSD search policy is unconstitutional

"(The) Pima county Sheriff's Department does not follow the training program that they're supposed to." That's what Rob Larson told Tucson News Now's Craig Thomas, in an exclusive interview - after he won his initial lawsuit.

On Thursday, June 29 - a federal appeals court said yes - you're right, the deputies violated your rights. The court also said the policy the sheriff's department has for certain situations is unconstitutional, it can violate people's rights every time it's used.

"The officer had his AR-15 pointed at me. His assault rifle. He says get your hands up and come outside. He took this hand and put it behind my back. He handcuffed me, then he pulled me over here and did the same thing to my wife," said Larson, in 2014, a year after the incident where he said deputies came to his home and basically kept him and his wife in custody for several hours.

A mentally unstable man had called 911 and claimed he'd heard shots fired and screaming at the Larson's home, but at the time the Larsons were actually asleep.



2. Two Pima Co. Corrections Officers lose their jobs, while one faces aggravated assault charges?

Former Pima County Corrections officer, Bradley Kerby is facing two counts of aggravated assault and has lost his job, after criminal and administrative investigations by the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

A second Corrections Officer was also fired, Garrett Andreatta. According to the PCSD release Andreatta witnessed the incident, but refused to cooperate with the investigations.

According to a news release a juvenile had been involved in a fight earlier and was being brought to be medically evaluated.

During this evaluation the handcuffed juvenile began making vulgar comments to staff members. According to PCSD, a Corrections Officer struck the juvenile two times without legal justification.

3. Teamsters, Sun Tran work to avert a strike

Negotiations will continue through the night as Sun Tran, and its drivers represented by Teamsters, will work to come to a contract agreement in hopes of averting another strike like with one in 2015 that lasted 42 days.

KOLD News 13 has been told some issues have been resolved but there are others which remain on the table. No specifics were released as to what issues have or have not been resolved.

The contract expires at midnight Friday, June 30.

A Transdev marketing official said "all talks are confidential."



HAPPENING TODAY

Today marks four years since the tragedy of the Yarnell Hill fire

Nineteen Granite Mountain hotshot wildland firefighters died battling the massive fire near Prescott.

One crew member survived.

There will be a memorial honoring their sacrifice.

Bells will chime at 4:42 p.m.,the estimated time when they were overtaken by the deadly flames.



