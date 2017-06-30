Paid sick time for all employees goes into effect July 1

Top Senate Republicans may try preserving a tax boost on high earners enacted by President Barack Obama.
Zika virus may not seem as big a threat as last summer but don't let your guard down _ especially if you're pregnant or are trying to be.
Employees at smaller businesses with less than 15 employees must get at least 24 hours of paid sick leave a year. Those at bigger companies are required to get 40 hours.
Facing a daunting equation - the bill loses if three of the 52 GOP senators oppose it - the list of Republicans who've publicly complained about the legislation reached double digits, though many were expected to eventually relent.
An MMA fighter who had an unfortunate experience during a fight over the weekend is talking about the incident and how she's not shying away from what happened - and it could add to her bank account.
Jameel Muktar said the perpetrator knocked on the window, and when he rolled it down to see what he wanted, the man squirted the clear liquid on them.
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.
Shania Cody, 4, was forced to suffer pain from a bullet in her foot for two weeks when her mom refused to take her to the hospital.
Court documents revealed what they said about the crime and about each other's role.
District Attorney Hillar Moore will release his findings Friday into the shooting deaths of three law enforcement officers who were ambushed and killed on July 17, 2016.
A former Hudson Kindergarten teacher has been officially indicted after being arrested for having sex with multiple students.
Eddie Tipton confessed to writing software that gave him access to winning numbers before they were drawn. And he took advantage of it.
18-year-old Solidad Torres says a pattern of abuse and controlling behavior eventually led to a severe beating at the hands of her boyfriend.
