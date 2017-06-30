Paid sick time for all employees goes into effect July 1

A visit to the doctor's office won't be as costly for some employees after July 1. (Source: Pixabay)

The second phase of Prop 206 goes into effect Saturday, July 1. Voters passed the proposition in the November 2016 election.

The first phase raised minimum wage to $10 an hour.

This next part gives Arizona employees paid sick leave.

That includes full-time, part-time, seasonal, and temporary employees.

Employees are excited to hear they can take a sick day without fear of it affecting their paycheck. And it's that's to prop 206 #tucson pic.twitter.com/5xGv45BLGz — Cynthia Washington (@CynthiaKOLD) June 30, 2017

For every 30 hours worked, an employee earns one hour of paid sick time.

Employees at smaller businesses with less than 15 employees must get at least 24 hours of paid sick leave a year. Those at bigger companies are required to get 40 hours.

It is something Alex Hartley, manager at Epic Cafe, and her co-workers are excited about.

In the past, if she had to take a day off, she had to plan ahead financially. That's because she wouldn't see those hours on her paycheck.

But that's all changing Saturday.

But that new change might mean businesses may have to raise their prices.

“Everything affects us, minimum wage affected us. You know, I’m happy for my co-workers, but as a small business we definitely were affected,” she said.

“We had to cut some hours for some people, but at the same time I have a 16-year-old son, so him joining the workforce now, it is pretty exciting.”

Depending on the company, unused sick time may be bought back or rolled over to the next year.

For more information about Prop 206 click here.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.