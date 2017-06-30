MISSING: 82-year-old woman with Alzheimer's

Tucson police said an 82-year-old Judith Hinthorn hasn't been seen since Thursday night.

She was last seen in the 200 block of East Laguna around 9 p.m.

She has Alzheimer's.

She drives a green 1996 Geo Prism with Arizona license plate ATM3913.

MISSING:82yr old Judith Hinthorn. L/S yesterday at 9:00pm-200blk of E Laguna.Has Alzheimer's.Drives green 96' GEO Prism-AZ Lic plate ATM3913 pic.twitter.com/c71PYG4tII — Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) June 30, 2017

