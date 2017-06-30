MISSING: 82-year-old woman with Alzheimer's - Tucson News Now

MISSING: 82-year-old woman with Alzheimer's

By Carolyn Yaussy, Digital Content Producer
Judith Hinthorn, 82 (Source: TPD) Judith Hinthorn, 82 (Source: TPD)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Tucson police said an 82-year-old Judith Hinthorn hasn't been seen since Thursday night.

She was last seen in the 200 block of East Laguna around 9 p.m.

She has Alzheimer's.

She drives a green 1996 Geo Prism with Arizona license plate  ATM3913.

