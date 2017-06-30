SILVER ALERT: Phoenix police searching for 79-year-old man

Phoenix police are asking for help locating a man who went missing Thursday night, June 29.

Lennox Blackman, 79, is described as black, 5-foot-2, 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a striped shirt, black shorts, brown sandals and a white baseball cap.

Police say he is new to the Phoenix area. He left his residence in the area of 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road at about 6 p.m. and has not returned.

Blackman needs medication for several health issues. He may appear confused or disoriented.

According to a tweet from the Arizona Department of Transportation, Blackman, is not believed to be in a vehicle.

Call Phoenix police at (602) 534-2121 if you see him. After hours, call (602) 262-6141.

SILVER ALERT: Phoenix PD looking to locate Lennox Blackman, 79, last seen 6 pm Thursday. No vehicle involved. More: https://t.co/2FVfWL8QeH pic.twitter.com/LTmedjGciL — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 30, 2017

