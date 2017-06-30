Smoke from Burro Fire in Redington Pass visible over Santa Catalinas

Even as hundreds of wildland firefighters battle the massive Goodwin Fire burning in Yavapai County south of Prescott, Arizonans' hearts and minds are looking back four years to the wildfire that killed 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots.
A rugged section of brush-covered hills where 19 Arizona firefighters were killed in a 2013 wildfire was dedicated as a new state memorial park Tuesday.
The Burro Fire was reported at about 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 30, near Redington Road's Milepost 7.
The Saddle Fire began Saturday, June 24, near Packsaddle Mountain in the Douglas District of the Coronado National Forest.
The Swisshelms Fire was reported Tuesday, June 27. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Frye Fire is burning in timber and brush, and heavy downed timber left behind by the Nuttall Complex Fire in 2004.
The Saddle Fire began Saturday, June 24, near Packsaddle Mountain in the Douglas District of the Coronado National Forest.
The Swisshelms Fire was reported Tuesday, June 27. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Frye Fire is burning in timber and brush, and heavy downed timber left behind by the Nuttall Complex Fire in 2004.
Lennox Blackman, 79, is described as black, 5-foot-2, 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a striped shirt, black shorts, brown sandals and a white baseball cap.
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.
For three weeks, researchers measured the ACE concentrations in two different pools - what they found is grisly and disturbing.
Shania Cody, 4, was forced to suffer pain from a bullet in her foot for two weeks when her mom refused to take her to the hospital.
Law enforcement is dropping charges against two teens accused of igniting fires that decimated east Tennessee, including Gatlinburg.
Two people in their 60s were pulled from the plane and helicoptered to the hospital.
Jameel Muktar said the perpetrator knocked on the window, and when he rolled it down to see what he wanted, the man squirted the clear liquid on them.
An MMA fighter who had an unfortunate experience during a fight over the weekend is talking about the incident and how she's not shying away from what happened - and it could add to her bank account.
Court documents revealed what they said about the crime and about each other's role.
District Attorney Hillar Moore will release his findings Friday into the shooting deaths of three law enforcement officers who were ambushed and killed on July 17, 2016.
The charges have been dropped against two teens who were accused of starting the wildfires in Gatlinburg earlier this year.
