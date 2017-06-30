Smoke from Burro Fire in Redington Pass visible over Santa Catalinas

The Burro Fire is burning east of Tucson in tall grass and brush. (Source: Google Earth)

Smoke rising over the eastern side of the Santa Catalina mountains was visible from Tucson on Friday morning, June 30.

According to Heidi Schewel of the U.S. Forest Service, the fire is in the Redington Pass area.

InciWeb said the Burro Fire was reported at about 10:30 a.m. near Redington Road's Milepost 7. It is burning in brush and tall grass.

Burro (AZ-CNF) Emerging - 8 NW Tucson, AZ (32.374 x 110.632). 1 T1 Crew, 3 T2IA Crews assigned — SWCC (@SWCCNewsNotes) June 30, 2017

