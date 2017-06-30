Smoke from Burro Fire in Redington Pass visible over Santa Catal - Tucson News Now

Smoke from Burro Fire in Redington Pass visible over Santa Catalinas

By Tucson News Now Staff
(Source: Amy Sharpe) (Source: Amy Sharpe)
The Burro Fire is burning east of Tucson in tall grass and brush. (Source: Google Earth) The Burro Fire is burning east of Tucson in tall grass and brush. (Source: Google Earth)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Smoke rising over the eastern side of the Santa Catalina mountains was visible from Tucson on Friday morning, June 30.

According to Heidi Schewel of the U.S. Forest Service, the fire is in the Redington Pass area. 

InciWeb said the Burro Fire was reported at about 10:30 a.m. near Redington Road's Milepost 7. It is burning in brush and tall grass. 

