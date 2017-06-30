TUCSON WEEKENDER: Fun things to do in the Old Pueblo (June 30-July 2)

One person was shot and another is in custody, according to the Marana Police Department.
One person was shot and another is in custody, according to the Marana Police Department.
The Burro Fire was reported at about 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 30, near Redington Road's Milepost 7.
The Burro Fire was reported at about 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 30, near Redington Road's Milepost 7.
It's time for you to relax and enjoy the weekend, and we've got plenty of fun ideas for you and the whole family.
It's time for you to relax and enjoy the weekend, and we've got plenty of fun ideas for you and the whole family.
The Saddle Fire began Saturday, June 24, near Packsaddle Mountain in the Douglas District of the Coronado National Forest.
The Saddle Fire began Saturday, June 24, near Packsaddle Mountain in the Douglas District of the Coronado National Forest.
The Swisshelms Fire was reported Tuesday, June 27. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Swisshelms Fire was reported Tuesday, June 27. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Police say multiple people have been shot at a New York City hospital.
Police say multiple people have been shot at a New York City hospital.
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.
Law enforcement is dropping charges against two teens accused of igniting fires that decimated east Tennessee, including Gatlinburg.
Law enforcement is dropping charges against two teens accused of igniting fires that decimated east Tennessee, including Gatlinburg.
18-year-old Solidad Torres says a pattern of abuse and controlling behavior eventually led to a severe beating at the hands of her boyfriend.
18-year-old Solidad Torres says a pattern of abuse and controlling behavior eventually led to a severe beating at the hands of her boyfriend.
An MMA fighter who had an unfortunate experience during a fight over the weekend is talking about the incident and how she's not shying away from what happened - and it could add to her bank account.
An MMA fighter who had an unfortunate experience during a fight over the weekend is talking about the incident and how she's not shying away from what happened - and it could add to her bank account.
Court documents revealed what they said about the crime and about each other's role.
Court documents revealed what they said about the crime and about each other's role.
The charges have been dropped against two teens who were accused of starting the wildfires in Gatlinburg last fall.
The charges have been dropped against two teens who were accused of starting the wildfires in Gatlinburg last fall.
District Attorney Hillar Moore will release his findings Friday into the shooting deaths of three law enforcement officers who were ambushed and killed on July 17, 2016.
District Attorney Hillar Moore will release his findings Friday into the shooting deaths of three law enforcement officers who were ambushed and killed on July 17, 2016.
Crews in St. Louis found the sealed box as they worked to dismantle the monument, seen by some as a symbol of racism.
Crews in St. Louis found the sealed box as they worked to dismantle the monument, seen by some as a symbol of racism.
Top Senate Republicans may try preserving a tax boost on high earners enacted by President Barack Obama.
Top Senate Republicans may try preserving a tax boost on high earners enacted by President Barack Obama.