TUCSON WEEKENDER: Fun things to do in the Old Pueblo (June 30-July 2)

It's time for you to relax and enjoy the weekend, and we've got plenty of fun ideas for you and the whole family.

FRIDAY



1. REID PARK ZOO SUMMER SAFARI NIGHTS

Take an adventure, enjoy the cooler evening temperatures, and learn about some animals from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Reid Park Zoo.

Get Tickets HERE: http://bit.ly/2r1P8H7

2. ASTEROID WEEKEND

Flandrau Planetarium is offering special asteroid activities all weekend in celebration of Asteroid Day.

Friday, June 30. 9am to 10pm. Asteroid Activities 1-5pm.

Saturday, July 1. 10am to 10pm. Asteroid Activities 1-5pm.

Sunday, July 2. 12noon to 5pm. Asteroid Activities 1-5pm.

More information: http://bit.ly/2s9WRAy

3. YOU ARE THE DJ! BY ART SPEAK

Do you fancy yourself a DJ? Well now you have the chance to give it a try!

Learn the art of mixing music with real vinyl records and turntables in this interactive session led by professional DJ's.

Limited to 20 teens ages 10-21. Tickets will be given out starting at 2:00 p.m.

#TodayinPimaCounty Step up to the deck at Himmel Park Library’s ”You are the DJ!” demonstration! Call ahead. 3pm https://t.co/JxS3Qh3czX pic.twitter.com/Q2G0d0J0zQ — Official Pima County (@pimaarizona) June 30, 2017

More information: http://bit.ly/2sjUyxt?



SATURDAY

1. CELEBRATE JULY 4TH, OLD WEST STYLE

Old Tucson and the Arizona-Sonora Western Heritage Foundation are hosting an Independence Day weekend.

Bring the whole family for food, games, music, and patriotic fun.

Kids ages 11 and under get in free.

Get Tickets HERE: http://bit.ly/2rTZ182?

2. FIRST SATURDAY CONCERTS: JIMMY AND THE JITTERBUGS

Jimmy and the Jitterbugs will entertain you with some smooth oldies at Catalina State Park.

Admission to the park is $7 per vehicle, and the concert is included.

The concert starts at 6 p.m.

More information: http://bit.ly/2tyoxmX?

3. GLITTER AND GLOW! (COOL SUMMER NIGHTS)

Lots of things glitter and glow in the desert at night, and now you can too.

Tiffany Georgia from Tucson Yoga Studio is offering two FREE yoga classes.

Non-members will be charged admission to the museum.

Admission information: http://bit.ly/2qKTvTi?



SUNDAY

1. S.T.E.A.M. SUNDAY AT THE CHILDREN'S MUSEUM

Special guests share their love of Science, Technology, Engineering, Art or Math.

Kids will learn problem solving, strategy and special awareness.

More information: http://bit.ly/2sy17Nn

3. ASTEROID WEEKEND

Flandrau Planetarium's Asteroid Weekend wraps up with four programs.

Sunday

1pm Magic Tree House Space Mission

2pm Touring the Solar System

3pm Asteroid: Mission Extreme

4pm Tucson Sky and Beyond

More information: http://bit.ly/2s9WRAy

