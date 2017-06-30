Marana PD: 1 shot, 1 in custody in incident at Arizona Pavilions

No word yet on the number injured or if a suspect is in custody.
The Burro Fire was reported at about 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 30, near Redington Road's Milepost 7.
It's time for you to relax and enjoy the weekend, and we've got plenty of fun ideas for you and the whole family.
The Saddle Fire began Saturday, June 24, near Packsaddle Mountain in the Douglas District of the Coronado National Forest.
The Swisshelms Fire was reported Tuesday, June 27. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Police say multiple people have been shot at a New York City hospital.
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.
Law enforcement is dropping charges against two teens accused of igniting fires that decimated east Tennessee, including Gatlinburg.
For three weeks, researchers measured the ACE concentrations in two different pools - what they found is grisly and disturbing.
Court documents revealed what they said about the crime and about each other's role.
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.
A 10-year-old boy found a home with an Oklahoma police officer who knew when he took him to a hospital he wanted the child to be part of his family.
An MMA fighter who had an unfortunate experience during a fight over the weekend is talking about the incident and how she's not shying away from what happened - and it could add to her bank account.
District Attorney Hillar Moore will release his findings Friday into the shooting deaths of three law enforcement officers who were ambushed and killed on July 17, 2016.
Crews in St. Louis found the sealed box as they worked to dismantle the monument, seen by some as a symbol of racism.
