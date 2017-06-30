Marana PD: 1 shot, 1 in custody in incident at Arizona Pavilions - Tucson News Now

breaking

Marana PD: 1 shot, 1 in custody in incident at Arizona Pavilions

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
(Source: Tucson News Now) (Source: Tucson News Now)
(Source: Tucson News Now) (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Marana police and crews from Northwest Fire District have responded to a shooting at the Arizona Pavilions shopping center near Cortaro Road and I-10. 

One person was shot and another is in custody, according to the Marana Police Department. 

Stay with Tucson News Now and Evan Schreiber @SchreiberEvan for the latest. 

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly