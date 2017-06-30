Marana PD: 1 shot, 1 in custody in incident at Arizona Pavilions

Marana police and crews from Northwest Fire District have responded to a shooting at the Arizona Pavilions shopping center near Cortaro Road and I-10.

One person was shot and another is in custody, according to the Marana Police Department.

Medical crews working on person in parking lot outside Jersey Mike's in #Marana after shooting. @TucsonNewsNow pic.twitter.com/EIG4JISzc7 — Evan Schreiber (@SchreiberEvan) June 30, 2017

