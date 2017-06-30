Update: Local teen gets kidney transplant

Good news update to a story Tucson News Now brought you a few weeks ago, thanks to the power of social media a local teen has just had a successful kidney transplant.

Robin Schrader, a 15-year-old from Tucson is doing well in Phoenix after a successful surgery. Robin was in complete kidney failure, when her mother put out a plea for a kidney donor on the back of the family's van.

A stranger snapped a picture of the request and uploaded it to Facebook and the post went viral, ultimately leading to a match.

This is where Michelle Hanzie comes into the picture, she was a perfect match for Robin's transplant.

Both Robin and Michelle are doing well.

According to Robin's mom, the teen got to enjoy a coke and hummus for the first time in years.

