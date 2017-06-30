Update: Local teen gets kidney transplant

There are several road closures across the county for Fourth of July events. Drivers are encouraged to plan their trips accordingly, obey all traffic control signs and speed limits and travel safely.
The elderly Phoenix man who went missing Thursday night has been found safe and reunited with his family, state officials said.
One man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting at the Arizona Pavilions shopping center in Marana on Friday.
Tucson police said 82-year-old Judith Hinthorn hasn't been seen since Thursday night.
The Burro Fire was reported at about 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 30, near Redington Road's Milepost 7.
Police say multiple people have been shot at a New York City hospital.
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.
Crews in St. Louis found the sealed box as they worked to dismantle the monument, seen by some as a symbol of racism.
A 10-year-old boy found a home with an Oklahoma police officer who knew when he took him to a hospital he wanted the child to be part of his family.
He was sitting in his car when he sat on the gun and it accidentally went off and struck him in the penis.
Court documents revealed what they said about the crime and about each other's role.
One veterinarian said 80 percent of dogs exposed to canine flu will contract the illness because of its highly contagious nature.
A Richmond man says the American flag placed in front of his home was burned to a crisp, in the middle of the night, and the whole thing was caught on surveillance video.
Two people in their 60s were pulled from the plane and helicoptered to the hospital.
District Attorney Hillar Moore will release his findings Friday into the shooting deaths of three law enforcement officers who were ambushed and killed on July 17, 2016.
