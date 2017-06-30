Road closures in Pima County for Fourth of July events

There are several road closures across the county for Fourth of July events. Drivers are encouraged to plan their trips accordingly, obey all traffic control signs and speed limits and travel safely.

Here is a list of road closures for the Fourth of July:

AJO

The Ajo Fourth of July Parade, sponsored by the International Sonoran Desert Alliance, will take place from about 7:45 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. State Route 85, also known as 2nd Avenue, Solana Avenue, Yermo Street, Pizal Street, Taladro Street will be closed from Hoover Street to Plaza/La Mina Avenue. All crossing streets will be closed and barricaded during the parade, including Sahuaro Street, Montecillo Street, Perro De Nieve Street, Tecolote Street, Cunada Street, Telera Street, Tonelada Street, Malacate Street, Rocalla Avenue, Morondo Avenue, Lomita Avenue, and La Mina Avenue.

ARIVACA

The Arivaca Red, White and Blue Parade, sponsored by the Arivaca Fire District, will take place from about 9:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. During this time, Arivaca Road/5th Street will close temporarily from the Main Library, located close to 1st Avenue, to 5th Avenue. All crossing streets will close during the parade, including 5th Avenue, Pusch Street (Arivaca-Sasabe Road), Ruby Road and 4th Avenue.

MT. LEMMON/SUMMERHAVEN

The 42nd Annual Mt. Lemmon Fourth of July Parade, sponsored by the Mt. Lemmon Women’s Club G.W.F.C., will take place from 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. General Hitchcock Highway/Sabino Canyon Parkway will close temporarily from Ski Run Road to about 500 feet south of Carter Canyon Road. All crossing streets will be closed and barricaded during the parade, including Bisbee Avenue, Tucson Avenue, Turkey Run Road, Upper Goat Hill Road, Retreat Road and Carter Canyon Road.

VAIL

A Colossal Fourth of July Parade, sponsored by the Vail Preservation Society, will take place from starting at about 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Colossal Cave Road will close from Via Rancho Del Lago to Great Horned Owl Way. Additionally, all crossing streets will be closed and barricaded during the parade including Vail Creek Place, Madrona Station and Lava Peak.

