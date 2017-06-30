Delectables on 4th Ave. closing its doors for good

Delectables, an iconic Tucson eatery is closing its doors for good. (Source: Tucson News Now)

Patrons of this 4th Avenue icon called it sad, bittersweet and just a place that will be missed. Delectables will be closing their doors for the last time on Friday, June 30. They have been a part of the Tucson community for 44 years.

Donna DiFiore has been working at the restaurant since she was 21. She became general manger in 1976 and in 1982 became the owner of the building.

She sold the building and told Tucson News Now that she choose to sell it. DiFiore said she will miss her crew and the patrons.

The building will not be empty long, another restaurant is set to take over the Delectables location.

Kim Evenchik-Taylor has been eating at Delectables since she was a kid. She believes her first meal there was in 1976, and her favorite thing on the menu, the chicken piccata and the many desserts.

Evenchik-Taylor said it is the end of an era.

The Delectables name will remain in Tucson however. According to Donna, she will still do catering and is opening a place to hold events next week.

