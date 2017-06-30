Bystanders find baby left in car at south side shopping center

A Good Samaritan walking by noticed that a baby girl had been left inside a vehicle in the parking lot of the Walmart at 1260 East Tucson Marketplace.

According to Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman with the Tucson Police Department, a man broke the window of the vehicle and took the baby inside the store.

"She was crying & screaming" This is the #goodsamaritan who shattered van window to pull out a baby girl at #Tucson Marketplace @Walmart pic.twitter.com/GiydXyCWil — Kristin Haubrich (@KristinHaubrich) July 1, 2017

TPD received a 911 call around 4:28 p.m. Friday, June 30. It appeared the baby had been inside the vehicle for about 15 minutes before she was found.

The parents have been located, according to Sgt. Dugan and the baby girl is doing ok. She was not transported to the hospital, just checked out by paramedics on scene.

The parents are from out of town and were staying with family in Tucson. They asked the family to watch their two children, as they were heading out the door, according to Sgt. Dugan.

The baby girl may have been asleep in the vehicle and the parents did not know she was still in the back seat when they arrived at Walmart.

No charges have been brought against the parents, who are completely distraught, according to the TPD.

