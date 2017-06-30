Pet safety tips for the Fourth of July

Not every member of the family may enjoy the fireworks, pets included. The Pima Animal Care Center is offering a few safety tips for pet owners during the Fourth of July.
The most common risk is the potential for fireworks to spook pets, especially dogs, into running away and getting lost.
Called Raise a Paw for Freedom, the open house will feature special adoption rates, pet safety information, and a Fourth of July themed pet photo booth.
There were two tails wagging in the KOLD News 13 studios at noon, with Pima Animal Care Center featuring Corona and Keeto. Here's the low down on this wonderful waggers!
“Our pets love the attention they get during these community events,” said Gina Hansen, Volunteer coordinator at PACC, in a recent news release. “It helps them stay happy, healthy, and hopeful as they wait for their forever homes.”
