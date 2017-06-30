Pet safety tips for the Fourth of July - Tucson News Now

Pet safety tips for the Fourth of July

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
PIMA COUNTY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Not every member of the family may enjoy the fireworks, pets included.  The Pima Animal Care Center is offering a few safety tips for pet owners during the Fourth of July. 

Remember the following tips, to help reduce the number of lost pets this holiday: 

  • Keep your pets inside during the fireworks.
  • Make sure your pet wears proper up-to-date identification in case he becomes lost.
  • Provide your pet with calming and distracting items, such as classical music, a ThunderShirt, or enrichment toys like a KONG filled with peanut butter.

From July 4 to July 8 in 2016 PACC took in 124 stray pets - 91 dogs and 31 cats.  

Those who may have lost their pet in the days following the Fourth of July, are asked to call PACC’s Pet Support Center at 520-724-7222. Also check PACC’s Lost and Found Pets webpage and its Lost Pets Pima County Twitter feed frequently, as new pets arrive each day. 

Additionally, No Kill Pima County will have a lost pet support booth at PACC from 12 p.m. to 3 pm on July 5 – 7, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 8. NKPC volunteers will provide free “lost pet” posters and offer owners guidance on finding their pet.

