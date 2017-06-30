Schnell arrives on world diving stage

Tucson’s Delaney Schnell will compete for the United States in July at the FINA World Swimming and Diving Championships.
Tucson’s Delaney Schnell will compete for the United States in July at the FINA World Swimming and Diving Championships.
A police report says after the light turned green, Venus Williams' vehicle was struck when she cut in front of another vehicle trying to get through the intersection. A 78-year-old passenger in that vehicle later died from his injuries.
A police report says after the light turned green, Venus Williams' vehicle was struck when she cut in front of another vehicle trying to get through the intersection. A 78-year-old passenger in that vehicle later died from his injuries.
Watch and hear from former Wildcat Alex Mejia as he suits up for St. Louis in the 10-4 Cardinals win over Arizona.
Watch and hear from former Wildcat Alex Mejia as he suits up for St. Louis in the 10-4 Cardinals win over Arizona.
Arizona misses out on Los Angeles trip.
Arizona misses out on Los Angeles trip.
A panel of all-time ASU greats join us to pay tribute to Coach Frank Kush.
A panel of all-time ASU greats join us to pay tribute to Coach Frank Kush.