Schnell arrives on world diving stage

Tucson’s Delaney Schnell has competed before in international diving competitions but nothing like what she’ll face in a few weeks in Budapest, Hungary.

The 18-year old is no longer a junior. She’s a senior now.

Senior as in she made her first U.S.A. Senior National team in May when she placed second on the 10-meter platform at the U.S.A. Diving World Championship trials in Indianapolis.

The FINA World Championships run from July 14-thru-July 30.

Delaney made the squad alongside Jessica Parratto who was one of the United States two Olympians in the 10m event last summer in Rio.

Schnell finished sixth at 2016 Olympic trials.

Prior to this year all of her international experience has been on the junior level.

The incoming UA freshman won two junior national championships (2011, 2013) and was a silver medalist both those years at the Junior Pan American Games.

