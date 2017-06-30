Two popular downtown businesses relocating during construction

Two popular downtown businesses, The Hub Restaurant & Ice Creamery and Playground Bar & Lounge, are set to undergo major renovations, but they are not closing their doors during construction.

During the renovations the Hub and Playground will still be open for business just a few steps away, across the street at Martin Drug Company, located at 300 East Congress.

“We’re getting a really good face lift,” Playground Event Coordinator, Leah Schwersinkse said.

Major renovations are set to take place at the Playground Bar & Lounge, including new amenities on the roof top with lighting, sound, heating and cooling.

They will also be adding rooftop restrooms. Playground said this is all in an effort to keep customers excited and keep up with downtown growth. During the months of construction, Playground will still be open at Martin Drug, which allows all of their 100 plus employees to keep their jobs.

“Having all of our employees be able to retain their positions was an incredible priority for us. That is one of our main reasons for blending the families together,” Schwersinkse said.

“I’ve never been part of a company that’s going to close down but then hold on to it’s staff,” Hub Restaurant Floor Manager, Atish Mazumdar said.

The Hub Restaurant will also be operating out of Martin Drug Co, as they undergo an expansion and kitchen upgrade. They will also be adding a new private dining room. They are planning a fast remodel to be ready as U of A students return to campus.

“We’re hoping for a pretty aggressive pace for Hub. We want to be open by August 11 – simply because we get students coming back mid to late August, then we have the holidays coming through and we want to be ready,” Mazumdar said.

On Sunday, July 2 Playground will close down as they move everything to the temporary location. They will reopen at Martin Drug Co. on Friday, July 7.

Martin Drug Co has a large courtyard that will be transformed into a dance area and they will be constructing a bar to keep the atmosphere very similar to their current spot. Playground plans to re-open this fall.

