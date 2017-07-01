3 cats saved as fires in two mobile homes are extinguished quickly

Crews from Northwest Fire District and Mountain Vista Fire responded to reports of smoke and flames in the 2500 block of West Curtis around 4:39 p.m. Friday, June 30.

According to a NWFD release, crews arrived on scene to find smoke and flames coming from two mobile homes and their patios. A second alarm was initiated to bring in additional firefighting crews. It took crews 10 minutes to put out the first fire and 17 minutes to put out the second fire.

No one was found inside the homes. However, firefighters did rescue three cats from one of the homes. Two were found early in the firefighting efforts, but a third was found a short time later.

The third cat had to have some oxygen, but was reunited with its family, according to the release.

Northwest Fire's Community Assistance Program was on hand to assist the homeowners and Northwest Fire Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.

