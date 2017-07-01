Sun Tran and Teamsters sign short term contract extension

Sun Tran and Teamsters Local 104 agreed to extend the current labor contract until 11:59 p.m. on July 8, according to a release put out by Sun Tran.

The short term contract will act as an extension period to allow negotiations to continue. The current contract was to expire at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, June 30.

Representatives from both sides will have another week to try and reach a mutual agreement on the next labor contract. Labor talks will resume on Monday July 3, according to the release.

All Sun Tran bus service will operate on a regular schedule throughout the extension period.

Tucson News Now reached out to a representative from Teamsters who told us meetings are still happening, and they still expect to hold a strike vote.

The hope is that both sides can work to come to an agreement on a contract and avoid a strike like the one in 2015 that lasted 42 days >> READ HERE.

For current information, riders should call Sun Tran’s Customer Service Center at (520) 792-9222.

