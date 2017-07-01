Arizona Fry’s Food Stores collecting Red Cross donations to aid wildfire victims

One man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting at the Arizona Pavilions shopping center in Marana on Friday.
Fry's customers can make donations now through the end of July at Fry’s Food Stores locations statewide, according to a release.
The Burro Fire was reported at about 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 30, near Redington Road's Milepost 7.
The Swisshelms Fire was reported Tuesday, June 27. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Frye Fire is burning in timber and brush, and heavy downed timber left behind by the Nuttall Complex Fire in 2004.
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.
Anthony Lavarone is a landscaper and says he plans to invest most of the $1 million cash in his startup company.
A Moncks Corner man was sentenced Thursday for sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl and exposing her to HIV, prosecutors said.
JPD Commander Tyree Jones says officials are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 5-year-old boy.
