Arizona Fry’s Food Stores collecting Red Cross donations to aid wildfire victims

The American Red Cross is partnering with Fry’s Food Stores in Arizona to aid victims of current wildfires happening across the state.

Fry's customers can make donations now through the end of July at Fry’s Food Stores locations statewide, according to a release. All proceeds will benefit the disaster relief efforts of the local Arizona American Red Cross chapters.

According to InciWeb, there are over ten wildfires burning throughout Arizona. The Goodwin fire, burning near Prescott, is the largest at over 25,000 acres.

In addition to collecting donations, Fry’s is providing $10,000 in supplies for personal care items given to those displaced by wildfires.

You can make donations directly to the Red Cross HERE.

