Firefighters offer firework safety steps for legal use

Firefighters are putting out the warning about fireworks on this 4th of July weekend and are working to help you avoid a dangerous situation at your home.



Several kinds of fireworks are legal in Pima County, but they are illegal within Tucson city limits. Those allowed include sparklers, cone fountains, ground spinners, smoke devices, and glow worms. What's not permitted are aerials - or fireworks designed to fly into the air and explode. That includes bottle rockets and roman candles.



Walking into tents like Desert Sky Fireworks near Cortaro Road and Interstate 10, you can be a kid in a candy store when searching for legal fireworks. But even the employees realize knowledge is power.



"I look at every firework, so I could learn about all of them and figure out what they do," said Aydin Kerr, who works at the fireworks tent.



It's why Golder Ranch Fire District Deputy Chief Grant Cesarek is explaining what to do to avoid that danger.



"When you say fireworks, I start thinking toward that safety motto to make sure the public is safe," Cesarek said.



He explained that you should have water nearby and be in a clear space free of brush, trees, and structures, to avoid fires. Specifically, an area about 30 feet away from any of those dangerous fuels.



"Have some sort of a water source. If you did have a small fire that was starting to spread, you could put it out immediately," Cesarek said. "You light it in an area where you're away from vegetation, and you're away from any other combustible items."



Cesarek warned that you should never allow your children to light even the smallest of fireworks, including sparklers.



"The problem is that most of the time, an adult would light that and hands it off to a young child," he said. "That sparkler is producing about 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit."



And if you give the larger ground fireworks a try, Cesarek said to wait until the firework is completely out, and then douse it with water to extinguish it and avoid larger problems.



"That small little ember from the firework causes something larger that you never saw happening."

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.