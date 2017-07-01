Firefighters offer firework safety steps for legal use

The short term contract will act as an extension period to allow negotiations to continue.
Firefighters are putting out the warning about fireworks on this 4th of July weekend and are working to help you avoid a dangerous situation at your home.
The Burro Fire was reported at about 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 30, near Redington Road's Milepost 7.
One man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting at the Arizona Pavilions shopping center in Marana on Friday.
Fry's customers can make donations now through the end of July at Fry’s Food Stores locations statewide, according to a release.
Colleagues say a doctor who opened fire at a hospital had been aggressive and threatening even before he hid a rifle under a lab coat and shot seven people, killing one physician.
Ross LeBlanc is a proud St. Bernard Parish native. What he was subjected to this past weekend should happen to no one from Louisiana.
JPD Commander Tyree Jones says officials are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 5-year-old boy.
