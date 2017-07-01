VIDEO: Hotshots help fawns from Goodwin Fire

The two fawns were separated from the mother running from the flames (Source: Prescott National Park).

The U.S. Forest Service shared some pictures of the fawns and their rescuers (Source: Prescott National Park).

Hotshots are known for their versatility when it comes to fighting wildfires and two of them proved Friday that there's no limit to their skill set.



Video shared on the Prescott National Park Facebook page showed two members of the Flagstaff Hotshots helping two fawns escape the flames of the Goodwin Fire.



Updates from the Facebook page stated that the two Hotshots helped the deer away from the fire line and released them to a safe area to reunite with their mother.

As of Saturday night, the Goodwin Fire has burned an estimated 25,714 acres since June 24, 2017. More than 1,200 personnel have managed to contain approximately 44% of the fire, according to Inciweb.

