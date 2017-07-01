Fraternity to kick off ride assistance program to reduce drunk driving

The Lambda Kappa Sigma Alumni Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity in Tucson is kicking off a ride assistance program that aims to make it easier for Tucson bars and other employers to call a cab for someone who may have a had too much to drink.



It's called the Blu Phi Ride Assistance. If a bartender or an employee at a restaurant participating in this program notices one of their patrons has had too much to drink, they'll call a cab and the fraternity will foot the bill.

CEO of the fraternity and creator of the program Chris Baker said they are working with 10 different bars and restaurants in Tucson to spearhead this program, including Chicago Bar, located on 5954 East Speedway Boulevard.



He said they're hoping to expand to Phoenix as well.



"We love our loved ones," said Baker. "It's the bottom line and it's time that we do something about it."



According to the Arizona Department of Transportation's, there were 9 alcohol related deaths in 2016 in a span of 4 days over the 4th of July weekend.



"It's a curable problem and it's in our hands and let's do something about it," said Baker.



For more information, CLICK HERE.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.