Union authorizes strike, short-term agreement reached with Sun Tran

Saturday night in Tucson 95% of voting members of Teamsters Local 104 authorized a strike.

The vote happened as negotiators with the union and Sun Tran reached a short-term agreement to keep everyone working through Saturday, July 8.

Bus services will continue to operate as normal.

The authorization of the strike would only have an impact if another agreement is not made before the new deadline.



Both sides are working to avoid a strike similar to what happened in 2015.

