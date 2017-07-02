Alex Mejia is the toast of St. Louis

Alex Mejia's first two major league hits - including an eighth-inning home run - were the difference as St. Louis defeated Washington.
Baltimore Orioles Joey Rickard (UA '12) and J.J. Hardy (Sabino '01) discusses why they wear numbers 23 and 2.
Tucson’s Delaney Schnell will compete for the United States in July at the FINA World Swimming and Diving Championships.
