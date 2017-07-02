DPS investigating fatal crash on SR 86 near Kinney Road

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a two vehicle fatal collision on State Route 86 just East of Kinney Road.

The crash happened just after 11:00 a.m. on Sunday morning, according to DPS.

Arizona Department of Transportation said that eastbound lanes are blocked in the area and drivers are being detoured on local streets.

We will have more information when it is available.

