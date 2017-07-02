DPS investigating fatal crash on SR 86 near Kinney Road

The Burro Fire was reported at about 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 30, near Redington Road's Milepost 7.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a two vehicle collision on State Route 86 just East of Kinney Road.
The Swisshelms Fire was reported Tuesday, June 27. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Frye Fire is burning in timber and brush, and heavy downed timber left behind by the Nuttall Complex Fire in 2004.
Hotshots are known for their versatility when it comes to fighting wildfires and two of them proved Friday that there's no limit to their skill set. Video shared on the Prescott National
The video is an altered version of a WWE stunt Trump was involved with.
Two people are under arrest for the death of a man in a bath tub on Friday night.
The man also lost three-quarters of his blood in the accident.
Anthony Lavarone is a landscaper and says he plans to invest most of the $1 million cash in his startup company.
The FBI said early Sunday morning they found the body of the 13-year-old girl who was at the center of an Amber Alert.
