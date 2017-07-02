One year after destruction, midtown church "ready" for next storm

The Burro Fire was reported at about 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 30, near Redington Road's Milepost 7.
The destruction was demoralizing, but a midtown Tucson church persevered. It was one year ago this week that Covenant Generations Church's roof was torn off in a storm. With Monsoon 2017 here, it has worshipers looking to the sky and hoping for a safe season.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a two vehicle collision on State Route 86 just East of Kinney Road.
The Swisshelms Fire was reported Tuesday, June 27. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Frye Fire is burning in timber and brush, and heavy downed timber left behind by the Nuttall Complex Fire in 2004.
Two people are under arrest for the death of a man in a bath tub on Friday night.
The man also lost three-quarters of his blood in the accident.
The Anderson Police Department has canceled an AMBER Alert after the reported abduction of three children from Anderson, IN.
