Family remembers toddler hit by car in Nogales parking lot

Almost a year after a toddler was hit and killed by a drive in Nogales, the little boy's family held a memorial service in his honor in hopes of sharing a message against drunk driving.
Almost a year after a toddler was hit and killed by a drive in Nogales, the little boy's family held a memorial service in his honor in hopes of sharing a message against drunk driving.
The Burro Fire was reported at about 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 30, near Redington Road's Milepost 7.
The Burro Fire was reported at about 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 30, near Redington Road's Milepost 7.
The destruction was demoralizing, but a midtown Tucson church persevered. It was one year ago this week that Covenant Generations Church's roof was torn off in a storm. With Monsoon 2017 here, it has worshipers looking to the sky and hoping for a safe season.
The destruction was demoralizing, but a midtown Tucson church persevered. It was one year ago this week that Covenant Generations Church's roof was torn off in a storm. With Monsoon 2017 here, it has worshipers looking to the sky and hoping for a safe season.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a two vehicle collision on State Route 86 just East of Kinney Road.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a two vehicle collision on State Route 86 just East of Kinney Road.
The Swisshelms Fire was reported Tuesday, June 27. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Swisshelms Fire was reported Tuesday, June 27. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
A Statesboro woman is asking for help finding a lost necklace that she holds close to her heart.
A Statesboro woman is asking for help finding a lost necklace that she holds close to her heart.