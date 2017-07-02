Family remembers toddler hit by car in Nogales parking lot

Almost a year after a toddler was hit and killed by a drive in Nogales, the little boy's family held a memorial service in his honor in hopes of sharing a message against drunk driving.



Isaac Inzunza's family first met for a church service Sunday afternoon before they gathered in the parking lot where he was hit.



"He was a really happy boy," said his aunt Verenice Arizpe. "We miss him truly."



Patricia Sanchez, 41, was found not guilty of manslaughter and guilty of driving under the influence.



"We just want to get our word out there for the people to stop driving drunk. They can cause all these accidents and leave family behind with a lot of pain."

