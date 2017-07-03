Mobile home heavily damaged by flames northwest of Tucson

Several departments responded to the mobile home fire Sunday (Source: Northwest Fire District).

People living at a mobile home northwest of Tucson cannot return home Sunday night because of fire damage.

Firefighters from multiple departments responded around 1:30 p.m. to the flames coming from the 5000 block of North La Cholla Blvd, according to a release from Northwest Fire District.

The flames started on one mobile home north of Ruthrauff Road and traveled to a neighboring home via some dry grass, according to the release.

Until the extensive damage to the interior and exterior of the first mobile home can be repaired, Northwest Fire Community Assistance is helping those who were displaced.

The release from NWFD stated that firefighters limited the damage done to the second home.

One firefighter suffered form heat exhaustion, according to the release. It stated the first responder was in good condition and expected to be released from the hospital Sunday evening.

Crews from Golder Ranch and Mountain Vista fire districts assisted with the situation.

Investigators ruled the fire an accident caused by an attempt to relight a pilot light on the home's water heater.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.