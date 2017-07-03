Burro Fire: Summerhaven evacuations set for 6 a.m. Monday

Sheriff's deputies shared an update late Sunday night that a man reported from Cochise County has been found
Deputies will help with evacuations for anyone in the area of Summerhaven on Mount Lemmon, according to an update from the Pima County Sheriff's Department late Sunday night.
Evacuations are underway on areas of Mt. Lemmon as the Burro Fire is burning 5,000 acres northeast of Tucson. Pima County Sheriff Deputies currently have Mt. Lemmon Highway shutdown.
People living at a mobile home northwest of Tucson cannot return home Sunday night because of fire damage.
Almost a year after a toddler was hit and killed by a drive in Nogales, the little boy's family held a memorial service in his honor in hopes of sharing a message against drunk driving.
