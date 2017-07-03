Burro Fire: Summerhaven evacuations set for 6 a.m. Monday

Deputies will help with evacuations Monday morning for anyone in the area of Summerhaven on Mount Lemmon, according to an update from the Pima County Sheriff's Department late Sunday night.

Until then, only areas south of the Palisades were under mandatory evacuation orders. Everything above was considered a pre-evacuation notice, according to PCSD.

The new evacuation order is scheduled for 6 a.m. Monday, according to the release from PCSD.

The orders are in response to the Burro Fire burning east of the mountain and north of Redington Pass.

As of Sunday night, the fire has burned an estimated 5,000 acres and crews have not managed to establish any containment lines around it.

Earlier Sunday, PCSD closed the road to Mount Lemmon. Cars were turned around at the base.

Anyone in need of current information is directed to the Burro Fire hotline 928-351-7537.

