DPS: Five motorcyclists charged after gun pulled on I-10

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

DPS responded to a report of a gun pointed at a vehicle on I-10 (Source: Tucson News Now).

Seven motorcyclists were pulled over on Cortaro Road near Interstate 10 late Sunday, July 2, state police said.

Five of the motorcyclists are now facing criminal charges, according to Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Troopers responded to a report of a man, traveling with several other motorcyclists, who pointed at a handgun at another vehicle going eastbound on I-10 outside Eloy, according to Public Information Officer Quentin Mehr.

Mehr said in an email Monday afternoon that the man suspected of pulling the gun was booked into jail on the charges of aggravated assault, endangerment, and threatening and intimidating.

Four of the other motorcyclists were arrested for weapons offenses, according to Mehr. He said troopers seized six handguns.

No names or mugshots have been released because of the ongoing investigation.

He said the state's Gang & Immigration Intelligence Team Enforcement Mission assisted troopers.

