DPS: Five motorcyclists charged after gun pulled on I-10

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.
The man charged with manslaughter following a deadly case of road rage in Marana is out on bond, and more information about the incident has been uncovered.
Organizers said the planning for the fireworks show for the "Colossal Fourth" started close to nine weeks ago.
Five motorcyclists are facing criminal charges after an incident Sunday night on Interstate 10.
The Burro Fire was reported at about 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 30, near Redington Road's Milepost 7.
The woman who lives in the apartment was at work at the time. The woman's sister, who was inside, made it out safely and so did one of two dogs, according to Tucson Fire Department Capt. Julian Herrera.
An African-American girl from Mississippi is suing her school district after she earned co-valedictorian honors.
The woman is charged with child neglect causing great harm.
Uber said that the upfront price is no longer valid when additional stops are added. However, the customers said they weren't informed of that policy when they asked the driver to add more stops..
The gruesome decapitation of a Jackson man still remains a mystery. Now a human rights organization is pleading for justice and answers in the death of Jeremy Jerome Jackson. The 30-year-old was found decapitated June 10th.
Police are searching for two suspects following a shooting at Northwoods Mall on Monday afternoon.
Police arrested a Jonesboro man after they say he forced a six-year-old child to perform sexual acts.
