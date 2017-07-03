FOUND: Arizona DPS finds man reported missing from Cochise County

Sheriff's deputies shared an update late Sunday night that a man reported from Cochise County has been found.

Rodney McLain, 75, was last seen at his home near St. David early Sunday morning, according to a release from the Cochise County Sheriff's Office.

Soon after sharing news of his disappearance, the sheriff's office shared an update that state troopers located McLain on Interstate 10 near mile post 308, east of Benson later Sunday night.

The initial release stated McLain suffers from Alzheimer's and did not have his medication with him.

McLain is described as 6' tall and 175 pounds with blue eyes and blond hair.

His wife notified law enforcement when she returned home Sunday evening and McLain wasn't there.

She said their white rat terrier dog and their 2004 silver Jeep Rubicon were both gone as well.

It stated McLain's credit card was used at a gas station in Lordsburg, New Mexico at approximately 2:30 p.m.

He had not contacted his wife at all.

McLain is safe and being reunited with his family, according to CCSO.

