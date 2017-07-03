TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Pastors and churches that serve Texas' 1.5 million immigrants here illegally are facing new pressure under a state law targeting so-called sanctuary cities
President Donald Trump ridiculed the looks and temperament of a female cable television host whose show he says he has stopped watching
House Speaker Paul Ryan and Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly spoke out in support of Trump's proposed immigration ban
The Republican-led House is moving forward with legislation to crack down on illegal immigration, a priority for President Donald Trump
Chicago Cubs see Trump in second White House trip since World Series win
Little Rock's police chief credits the quick work of first responders for there being no fatalities after 28 people were injured in a shooting at a rap concert.
Authorities say a man is facing murder charges in the death of a recent high school graduate shot in the head during a road rage confrontation as the two tried to merge in a single lane.
As cities and town host July Fourth parades and fireworks, some minorities are expressing mixed feelings about celebrating in an atmosphere of tension on several fronts.
Authorities say an enraged former doctor came to the New York hospital that had spurned him to exact vengeance on his former colleagues.
