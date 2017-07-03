TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Smoke from the Burro Fire. (Source: Tucson News Now)

Good morning!

We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today.

For all your local news, watch KOLD News 13 This Morning at 6 a.m.

TOP STORIES

1. Burro Fire: Summerhaven evacuations set for 6 a.m. Monday?

Deputies will help with evacuations Monday morning for anyone in the area of Summerhaven on Mount Lemmon, according to an update from the Pima County Sheriff's Department late Sunday night.

>> MORE: http://bit.ly/2tB3joa

PCSD will be assisting in evacuating Summerhaven starting tomorrow morning at 6:00 a.m. — Pima County Sheriff (@PimaSheriff) July 3, 2017

The new evacuation order is scheduled for 6 a.m. Monday, according to the release from PCSD.

The orders are in response to the Burro Fire burning east of the mountain and north of Redington Pass.

As of Sunday night, the fire has burned an estimated 5,000 acres and crews have not managed to establish any containment lines around it.



2. UPDATE: Police identify men involved in fatal shooting at Marana shopping center

Police identify the man arrested in the shooting at a shopping center in Marana on Friday, June 30.

The Marana Police Department says 26-year-old Marcus Dickson was booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Center Friday night. Dickson is charged on one count of Manslaughter.

>> MORE: http://bit.ly/2tv11GI

Marana PD have identified the man who died in this incident as 40-year-old Martin Padilla.



3. Union authorizes strike, short-term agreement reached with Sun Tran

Saturday night in Tucson 95% of voting members of Teamsters Local 104 authorized a strike.

>> MORE: http://bit.ly/2sy7dOU

The vote happened as negotiators with the union and Sun Tran reached a short-term agreement to keep everyone working through Saturday, July 8.



HAPPENING TODAY

There are several Independence Day celebrations happening today.

You can find a full list here.

WEATHER

Slight chance of late-day isolated storms.

Gusty winds and more blowing dust possible near storms.

Afternoon highs near 102°.

For all your latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.