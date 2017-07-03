Decorating patriotic pastries for your Fourth of July festivity

The Burro Fire was reported at about 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 30, near Redington Road's Milepost 7.
The destruction was demoralizing, but a midtown Tucson church persevered. It was one year ago this week that Covenant Generations Church's roof was torn off in a storm. With Monsoon 2017 here, it has worshipers looking to the sky and hoping for a safe season.
The Swisshelms Fire was reported Tuesday, June 27. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The short-term contract will act as an extension period to allow negotiations to continue.
Crews from Northwest Fire District and Mountain Vista Fire responded to reports of smoke and flames in the 2500 block of West Curtis around 4:39 p.m. Friday, June 30.
The bodies of 13-year-old Shavon Randle and another person of interest were discovered over the weekend. Relatives believe their deaths were drug-related.
The baby was left in the van for about eight hours, the sheriff's department said.
The woman is charged with child neglect causing great harm.
The driver of a taxi confused the gas with the brake before driving into a crowd of pedestrians at a taxi pool Boston.
Uber said that the upfront price is no longer valid when additional stops are added. However, the customers said they weren't informed of that policy when they asked the driver to add more stops..
A man and woman are each being held on a million-dollar bond after investigators say a 3-year-old child was severely burned on their feet and legs.
A 10-month-old boy in Britain has been given days to live, but his parents are suing to allow him to come to the U.S. for experimental treatment.
Police say a body found in a lake on Monday morning near 54th Street and Aberdeen Avenue is the result of a person driving their truck into the lake on Saturday morning.
A Hancock County Sheriff’s deputy was air lifted to a hospital after crashing during a wild pursuit through Mississippi and Louisiana.
Five people are dead after a two-car crash in Midland on Saturday night.
