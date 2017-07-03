Dog dies in apartment fire in Tucson - Tucson News Now

Dog dies in apartment fire in Tucson

By Craig Reck, Weekend Anchor/Reporter
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Firefighters in Tucson extinguished a fire at an apartment complex near Reid Park just before noon Monday, July 3.

The woman who lives in the two-story apartment in the 1700 block of South Palo Verde Avenue was at work at the time, according to Tucson Fire Department Capt. Julian Herrera.

He said the woman's sister was inside. She made it out safely and so did one of two dogs.

The second dog died in the fire, according to Herrera.

He said once the flames were out, firefighters had to assess any possible damage to nearby apartments.

No injuries were reported in this incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

