WATCH: Child's precious reaction to her first sip of soda

A video of a young girl taking her first sip of soda is going viral, picking up more than 350,000 views in two days.
Evacuations are underway on areas of Mt. Lemmon as the Burro Fire is burning 5,000 acres northeast of Tucson. Pima County Sheriff Deputies currently have Mt. Lemmon Highway shutdown.
The Burro Fire was reported at about 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 30, near Redington Road's Milepost 7.
The woman who lives in the apartment was at work at the time. The woman's sister, who was inside, made it out safely and so did one of two dogs, according to Tucson Fire Department Capt. Julian Herrera.
The destruction was demoralizing, but a midtown Tucson church persevered. It was one year ago this week that Covenant Generations Church's roof was torn off in a storm. With Monsoon 2017 here, it has worshipers looking to the sky and hoping for a safe season.
The woman is charged with child neglect causing great harm.
Uber said that the upfront price is no longer valid when additional stops are added. However, the customers said they weren't informed of that policy when they asked the driver to add more stops..
The Sheriff posted that the search for Cindy Berend was over around 10:00 a.m. Monday morning on Facebook.
Police are searching for two suspects who exchanged gunfire at Northwoods Mall Monday afternoon.
SWAT is arriving at the Wyndham Dallas Suites.
A Hancock County Sheriff’s deputy was air lifted to a hospital after crashing during a wild pursuit through Mississippi and Louisiana.
An African-American girl from Mississippi is suing her school district after she earned co-valedictorian honors.
A Statesboro woman is asking for help finding a lost necklace that she holds close to her heart.
Murray County Sheriff Gary Langford told local news media that the plane crashed Saturday afternoon in the area of Chatsworth, Georgia, about 90 miles northwest of Atlanta.
Brett Rutledge, of Mobile, AL, is determined to walk away with $20,000 from this year's Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo in Gulfport.
