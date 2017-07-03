WATCH: Child's precious reaction to her first sip of soda - Tucson News Now

WATCH: Child's precious reaction to her first sip of soda

By Tucson News Now Staff
(Source: Earthos / YouTube) (Source: Earthos / YouTube)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A video of a young girl taking her first sip of soda is a hit.

Evie's parents gave her a sip of coke and her reaction is nothing short of priceless.

She experiences a range of emotional before screaming "it's good" and going back for more.

The video, uploaded to YouTube by Earthos, has been viewed more than 350,000 times in less that two days.

