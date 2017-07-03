CBP: Couple caught smuggling cocaine into US

(Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

A man and woman from Mexico are facing drug charges after getting caught with 65 pounds of cocaine, federal officials said.

Border Patrol agents stopped the couple Friday, June 30, at the SR 90 checkpoint.

"Agents searching the vehicle discovered a false floorboard concealing nearly 65 pounds of cocaine," U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a news release.

The driver, a 44-year-old man, and his 42-year-old wife were arrested on drug smuggling charges.

CBP said the cocaine was worth $730,000.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.