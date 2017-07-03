CBP: Couple caught smuggling cocaine into US

A man from Indonesia was arrested near Amado after smuggling meth into the U.S., federal officials said.
A man and woman from Mexico are facing drug charges after getting caught with 65 pounds of cocaine, federal officials said.
A purse snatching involving at least two teenage girls ended in a deadly crash in Phoenix Thursday morning.
One man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting at the Arizona Pavilions shopping center in Marana on Friday.
One of the policies of the Pima County Sheriff's Department is deemed unconstitutional and a Tucson couple's $1.25 million judgment against the department will stand, according to a ruling from the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday, June 29.
Uber said that the upfront price is no longer valid when additional stops are added. However, the customers said they weren't informed of that policy when they asked the driver to add more stops..
Police are searching for two suspects following a shooting at Northwoods Mall on Monday afternoon.
An African-American girl from Mississippi is suing her school district after she earned co-valedictorian honors.
Five people are dead after a two-car crash in Midland on Saturday night.
Police arrested a Jonesboro man after they say he forced a six-year-old child to perform sexual acts.
