CBP: Man strapped bags of meth to legs

A man from Indonesia was arrested near Amado after smuggling meth into the U.S., federal officials said.

Border Patrol agents said they stopped a shuttle van Friday, June 30, at the Interstate 19 checkpoint.

The 25-year-old man was one of the passengers on the van and agents said they found 1 1/2 pounds of meth trapped to his legs.

