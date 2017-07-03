KOLD EXCLUSIVE: Complaint details deadly road-rage shooting in Marana

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

The man charged with manslaughter following a deadly case of road rage in Marana last week is out on bond.

Police arrested Marcus Dickson in a shopping center parking lot Friday, June 30, in connection with the shooting death of Martin Padilla.

Tucson News Now obtained the interim complaint filed by Marana Police Department that describes what the agency's investigation revealed.

The court documents state Dickson had been behind Padilla's car for two intersections before the parking lot where the shooting happened.

First, Dickson allegedly honked when Padilla's car didn't immediately turn on a green arrow at North Cortaro Road and Arizona Pavilions.

Still behind Padilla's car, Dickson honked again when the car slowed down while pulling into the shopping center.

According to the complaint, that's when Padilla pulled over to let Dickson pass. The paperwork states that Dickson stopped his car in front of Padilla's and both men left their vehicles.

An argument became a fight, according to the court papers.

It states the two men started pushing and swinging at each other until Padilla took Dickson to the ground.

Dickson told police that he could not get Padilla off of him, so he pulled out his gun and shot twice.

The officer who filed the paperwork noted that Dickson is approximately 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds while Padilla was 5-11 and 215 pounds.

According to the documents, Dickson said with his left arm restricted, he grabbed his gun with his right hand and shot Padilla.

Dickson pulled away and shot him a second time, according to the police investigation. It states Dickson told police right after the shooting he tried to flag down officers and called 911.

Padilla's son was there and told police Dickson started the fight, according to the interim complaint.

Officers noticed a bruise on Dickson's arm and some scrapes on his palm and lower lip.

