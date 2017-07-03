KOLD EXCLUSIVE: Complaint details deadly road-rage shooting in Marana

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.
The man charged with manslaughter following a deadly case of road rage in Marana is out on bond, and more information about the incident has been uncovered.
A man from Indonesia was arrested near Amado after smuggling meth into the U.S., federal officials said.
A man and woman from Mexico are facing drug charges after getting caught with 65 pounds of cocaine, federal officials said.
A purse snatching involving at least two teenage girls ended in a deadly crash in Phoenix Thursday morning.
One man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting at the Arizona Pavilions shopping center in Marana on Friday.
An African-American girl from Mississippi is suing her school district after she earned co-valedictorian honors.
The woman is charged with child neglect causing great harm.
Uber said that the upfront price is no longer valid when additional stops are added. However, the customers said they weren't informed of that policy when they asked the driver to add more stops..
The gruesome decapitation of a Jackson man still remains a mystery. Now a human rights organization is pleading for justice and answers in the death of Jeremy Jerome Jackson. The 30-year-old was found decapitated June 10th.
Police are searching for two suspects following a shooting at Northwoods Mall on Monday afternoon.
Police arrested a Jonesboro man after they say he forced a six-year-old child to perform sexual acts.
