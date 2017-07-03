Organizations work together ensure fireworks shows are safe

Vail kicked off its July 4 celebrations with a fireworks show on Monday night, July 3.

Organizers said the planning for the fireworks show for the "Colossal Fourth" started close to nine weeks ago.

Robert Nemitz, one of the organizers, said they started the permitting process with Pima County about nine weeks ago.

"We started getting all the parties that needed to get involved. Pima County bomb squad, they come out here, check and make sure entire site is safe. We also have the fire department out here," he said.

About 15 firefighters with the Rincon Valley Fire District were on hand. They sprayed foam on nearby trees and brush before the show.

The sprinklers on the golf course were used to wet the grass starting the night before.

The professionals with fireworks productions of Arizona started setting up this display around noon on Monday.

About five of them worked together to make sure everything is ready to go for the show.

They said there is a long list of regulations they need to follow for every show.

"We have certain setbacks from the fireworks to the crowd. The people who are setting off the fireworks are wearing leather gloves. Cotton clothes that can't catch fire. Something covering our hair, our eyes, our ears are protected," said Alan Binnie, with Fireworks Productions of Arizona.

