DPS: Double homicide suspect may be headed for Mexico

Law enforcement agencies across Arizona are looking for the man accused of killing an elderly Apache County couple late last week.
Law enforcement agencies across Arizona are looking for the man accused of killing an elderly Apache County couple late last week.
The man charged with manslaughter following a deadly case of road rage in Marana is out on bond, and more information about the incident has been uncovered.
The man charged with manslaughter following a deadly case of road rage in Marana is out on bond, and more information about the incident has been uncovered.
Five motorcyclists are facing criminal charges after an incident Sunday night on Interstate 10.
Five motorcyclists are facing criminal charges after an incident Sunday night on Interstate 10.
A man from Indonesia was arrested near Amado after smuggling meth into the U.S., federal officials said.
A man from Indonesia was arrested near Amado after smuggling meth into the U.S., federal officials said.
A man and woman from Mexico are facing drug charges after getting caught with 65 pounds of cocaine, federal officials said.
A man and woman from Mexico are facing drug charges after getting caught with 65 pounds of cocaine, federal officials said.
Police are searching for two suspects following a shooting at Northwoods Mall on Monday afternoon.
Police are searching for two suspects following a shooting at Northwoods Mall on Monday afternoon.
Authorities say abduction suspect Brendt Christensen attended a vigil Thursday for missing student Yingying Zhang, the victim in the case.
Authorities say abduction suspect Brendt Christensen attended a vigil Thursday for missing student Yingying Zhang, the victim in the case.
Police arrested a Jonesboro man after they say he forced a six-year-old child to perform sexual acts.
Police arrested a Jonesboro man after they say he forced a six-year-old child to perform sexual acts.