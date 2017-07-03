DPS: Double homicide suspect may be headed for Mexico

Law enforcement agencies across Arizona are looking for the man accused of killing an elderly couple late last week.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said Garry Wilckens, 51, was last seen in Queen Creek on Sunday, July 2, and may be headed to Mexico.

Wilckens is a suspect in the fatal shooting of Robert Sorensen, 81, and Martha Sorensen, 75, inside their Sanders home on Saturday, July 1.

Authorities said Wilckens should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, do not approach and call 911.

Wilckens was last seen wearing a blue and white plaid shirt with blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Apache County Sheriff’s Office at 800-352-1850 or 928-337-4321.

