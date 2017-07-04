Burro Fire evacuees pack community meeting

The Burro Fire is still burning out of control and is causing evacuations for Mount Lemmon residents and Fourth of July campers.

The fire has burned 14,000 acres since it broke out on Friday near Redington Pass.

The blaze nearly tripled in size since Sunday and firefighters told Tucson News Now they are focused on protecting the homes and cabins on Mount Lemmon as evacuated property owners watch anxiously from Tucson.

“It’s heartbreaking,” said evacuee Connie Taylor.

Taylor said when she looks up at the thick smoke coating the air from the Burro Fire, she can’t help but think of the scary images from the Aspen Fire that ripped through Summerhaven in 2003. The Taylor's cabin was destroyed.

“My mom and dad had just passed away, so we had pictures up there. We had her furniture - and it all just burned up,” she said.

Taylor and her husband rebuilt their piece of paradise in the same spot. They planned to celebrate the Fourth of July at their cabin, but were evacuated Sunday.

“Some clothing, medicine. I mean you can’t take the whole thing with you, so you get what you can,” Taylor said.

Some families live on Mount Lemmon year-round, and have also rebuilt after past fires tore through their home.

“It’s very depressing," said Bill Piatkiewicz said. "Reminds us of 2003, and 2002 the Bullock Fire.”

Monday night, dozens of evacuees packed into Sahuaro High School and had a chance to get their questions answered from Burro Fire crews. The Burro Fire section chief explained the challenges firefighters are up against with the rugged terrain.

“Very steep, there’s a lot of fuel loading," said Burro Fire Team 1 Operations Section Chief Jay Lusher. "It’s a lot of risk to our firefighters right on the fire line."

Fire crews said they are confident they’ll be able to protect the homes on Mount Lemmon.

“We do have some time and space from where the fire is now that we can implement the actions we think will allow us to protect the instructor and residences on top of the mountain,” Lusher said.

That’s welcome news for homeowners who said it is difficult watching the smoke billow up and not knowing what they will return to.

“We’ll just pray and pray and pray – that’s all we can do,” Piatkiewicz said.

Fire crews are hoping monsoon rain will roll in by the end of the week. They said that will likely help them start to get some control over the fire.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.