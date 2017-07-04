Burro Fire evacuees pack community meeting

Even as hundreds of firefighters battle the massive Goodwin Fire south of Prescott, Arizonans' hearts and minds are looking back four years to those who died in the Yarnell Hill Fire.
Even as hundreds of wildland firefighters battle the massive Goodwin Fire burning in Yavapai County south of Prescott, Arizonans' hearts and minds are looking back four years to the wildfire that killed 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots.
A rugged section of brush-covered hills where 19 Arizona firefighters were killed in a 2013 wildfire was dedicated as a new state memorial park Tuesday.
A rugged section of brush-covered hills where 19 Arizona firefighters were killed in a 2013 wildfire was dedicated as a new state memorial park Tuesday.
The Burro Fire is still burning out of control and is causing evacuations for all Mount Lemmon residents and Fourth of July campers.
The Burro Fire is still burning out of control and is causing evacuations for all Mount Lemmon residents and Fourth of July campers.
The Burro Fire was reported at about 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 30, near Redington Road's Milepost 7.
The Burro Fire was reported at about 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 30, near Redington Road's Milepost 7.
Evacuations are underway on areas of Mt. Lemmon as the Burro Fire is burning 5,000 acres northeast of Tucson. Pima County Sheriff Deputies currently have Mt. Lemmon Highway shutdown.
Evacuations are underway on areas of Mt. Lemmon as the Burro Fire is burning 5,000 acres northeast of Tucson. Pima County Sheriff Deputies currently have Mt. Lemmon Highway shutdown.
The Swisshelms Fire was reported Tuesday, June 27. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Swisshelms Fire was reported Tuesday, June 27. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Burro Fire started Friday, June 30 in the Redington Pass area near Tucson.
The Burro Fire started Friday, June 30 in the Redington Pass area near Tucson.
The Burro Fire is still burning out of control and is causing evacuations for all Mount Lemmon residents and Fourth of July campers.
The Burro Fire is still burning out of control and is causing evacuations for all Mount Lemmon residents and Fourth of July campers.
Law enforcement agencies across Arizona are looking for the man accused of killing an elderly Apache County couple late last week.
Law enforcement agencies across Arizona are looking for the man accused of killing an elderly Apache County couple late last week.
The Burro Fire was reported at about 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 30, near Redington Road's Milepost 7.
The Burro Fire was reported at about 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 30, near Redington Road's Milepost 7.
The man charged with manslaughter following a deadly case of road rage in Marana is out on bond, and more information about the incident has been uncovered.
The man charged with manslaughter following a deadly case of road rage in Marana is out on bond, and more information about the incident has been uncovered.
Organizers said the planning for the fireworks show for the "Colossal Fourth" started close to nine weeks ago.
Organizers said the planning for the fireworks show for the "Colossal Fourth" started close to nine weeks ago.
Police arrested a Jonesboro man after they say he forced a six-year-old child to perform sexual acts.
Police arrested a Jonesboro man after they say he forced a six-year-old child to perform sexual acts.