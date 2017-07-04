Tucson Independence Day ceremony will naturalize 20 new US citiz - Tucson News Now

Tucson Independence Day ceremony will naturalize 20 new US citizens

By Cynthia Washington, Multimedia Journalist
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services will hold an Independence Day naturalization ceremony Tuesday morning, July 4.

This year, 20 people from 18 different countries will pledge allegiance to the United States of America. They originate from Australia, Canada, China, Cuba, Denmark, Germany, Honduras, Ireland, Japan, Jordan, Mexico, Nigeria, Philippines, Russia, South Korea, Thailand, Ukraine, and United Kingdom.

During the ceremony USCIS Tucson Field Office Director Julie Hashimoto, U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Macdonald, and U.S. Rep. Raul M. Grijalva will welcome the candidates to the country.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place at Saguaro National Park at 9 a.m.

According to the USCIS, more than 15,000 people will become U.S. citizens during more than 65 naturalization ceremonies across the country.

