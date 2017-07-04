Tucson Independence Day ceremony will naturalize 20 new US citizens

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services will hold an Independence Day naturalization ceremony Tuesday morning, July 4.

This year, 20 people from 18 different countries will pledge allegiance to the United States of America. They originate from Australia, Canada, China, Cuba, Denmark, Germany, Honduras, Ireland, Japan, Jordan, Mexico, Nigeria, Philippines, Russia, South Korea, Thailand, Ukraine, and United Kingdom.

20 people in #Tucson will become US citizens today. The ceremony is happening at Saguaro National Park. This is the view from visitor center pic.twitter.com/t35idtUpWL — Cynthia Washington (@CynthiaKOLD) July 4, 2017

During the ceremony USCIS Tucson Field Office Director Julie Hashimoto, U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Macdonald, and U.S. Rep. Raul M. Grijalva will welcome the candidates to the country.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place at Saguaro National Park at 9 a.m.

According to the USCIS, more than 15,000 people will become U.S. citizens during more than 65 naturalization ceremonies across the country.

