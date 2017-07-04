Tucson Independence Day ceremony will naturalize 20 new US citizens

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services will hold its annual Independence Day naturalization ceremony Tuesday morning.
The Burro Fire is still burning out of control and is causing evacuations for all Mount Lemmon residents and Fourth of July campers.
Five motorcyclists are facing criminal charges after an incident Sunday night on Interstate 10.
Law enforcement agencies across Arizona are looking for the man accused of killing an elderly Apache County couple late last week.
The Burro Fire was reported at about 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 30, near Redington Road's Milepost 7.
Police believe the bullet was fired in the air in order to celebrate the Fourth of July.
Police are searching for two suspects following a shooting at Northwoods Mall on Monday afternoon.
An African-American girl from Mississippi is suing her school district after she earned co-valedictorian honors.
The baby was left in the van for about eight hours, the sheriff's department said.
Police arrested a Jonesboro man after they say he forced a six-year-old child to perform sexual acts.
Prattville Police are urging the suspect in a triple homicide at a local barbershop to surrender.
