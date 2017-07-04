TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Good morning! We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today. For all your local news, watch KOLD News 13 This Morning at 6 a.m.
The Burro Fire is still burning out of control and is causing evacuations for all Mount Lemmon residents and Fourth of July campers.
Law enforcement agencies across Arizona are looking for the man accused of killing an elderly Apache County couple late last week.
The Burro Fire was reported at about 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 30, near Redington Road's Milepost 7.
The man charged with manslaughter following a deadly case of road rage in Marana is out on bond, and more information about the incident has been uncovered.
Police believe the bullet was fired in the air in order to celebrate the Fourth of July.
Uber said that the upfront price is no longer valid when additional stops are added. However, the customers said they weren't informed of that policy when they asked the driver to add more stops..
One officer took the spray from the man, who then lunged forward and slapped the officer in the face.
An African-American girl from Mississippi is suing her school district after she earned co-valedictorian honors.
Authorities say abduction suspect Brendt Christensen attended a vigil Thursday for missing student Yingying Zhang, the victim in the case.
Police are searching for two suspects following a shooting at Northwoods Mall on Monday afternoon.
After two years of treatment, doctors say there’s nothing more they can do for the teenager’s 11-year-old sister.
