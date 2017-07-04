TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Good morning!

TOP STORIES

1. BURRO FIRE: Uncontained at 14,112 acres; evacuations ordered

The Burro Fire burning on the eastern slopes of the Santa Catalinas was estimated at 14,112 acres on Monday evening, July 3, according to the public information officer for the fire.

Sandra Lopez of the Southwest Area Incident Management Team, said there is still no containment of the fire.

An evacuation order is in effect for all residents along the Catalina Highway from Mile Marker 0, north to Mt. Lemmon. No residents will be allowed to Mt. Lemmon including part-time residents and summer cabin owners.

"How soon can we get back into our homes?" #MtLemmon evacuees asking questions to #BurroFire crews. Acreage @ 14,000 pic.twitter.com/6TUwM2DVfI — Kristin Haubrich (@KristinHaubrich) July 4, 2017

Monday night, dozens of evacuees packed into Sahuaro High School and had a chance to get their questions answered from Burro Fire crews. The Burro Fire section chief explained the challenges firefighters are up against with the rugged terrain.

“Very steep, there’s a lot of fuel loading," said Burro Fire Team 1 Operations Section Chief Jay Lusher. "It’s a lot of risk to our firefighters right on the fire line."

2. KOLD EXCLUSIVE: Complaint details deadly road-rage shooting in Marana?

The man charged with manslaughter following a deadly case of road rage in Marana last week is out on bond.

Police arrested Marcus Dickson in a shopping center parking lot Friday, June 30, in connection with the shooting death of Martin Padilla.

Court docs show what police learned about deadly road rage shooting Friday in #marana. Details tonight at 6pm #Tucson pic.twitter.com/2IU2qnuMXK — Craig Reck (@CraigReckNews) July 4, 2017

Tucson News Now obtained the interim complaint filed by Marana Police Department that describes what the agency's investigation revealed.

The court documents state Dickson had been behind Padilla's car for two intersections before the parking lot where the shooting happened.

An argument became a fight, according to the court papers.

According to the documents, Dickson said with his left arm restricted, he grabbed his gun with his right hand and shot Padilla.



3. Arizona won't give Trump extensive voter registration info

(AP) - Arizona Secretary of State Michele Reagan has done an about-face and now says the state won't provide extensive voter registration information to the Trump administration.

I've rejected the federal government's request for voter data. https://t.co/hEOouYb47g — Michele Reagan (@SecretaryReagan) July 4, 2017

Last Friday, Reagan said Arizona would hand over voter data to a commission looking into allegations of voter fraud. However, the state planned to withhold voters' birth dates and Social Security numbers.

Now, Reagan said the request for extensive voter information is not in the state's best interest.

Arizona joins a growing number of states that have balked at aiding President Donald Trump's commission. Some other conservative states, such as Texas, say state laws only allow for partial responses.



HAPPENING TODAY

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services plan to welcome our nation's newest citizens in a naturalization ceremony at 9 a.m. in Saguaro National Park.

Also there are several Independence Day celebrations happening across southern Arizona.

WEATHER

Happy Fourth of July!

Today will be mostly to partly sunny with a slight chance for a thunderstorm over the mountains.

The expected high temperature is 104 degrees.

