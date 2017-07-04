SILVER ALERT: Chandler police looking for missing woman

Chandler police are asking for help locating a woman who went missing Monday, July 3.

According to police, 63-year-old Brenda Johns left her residence to visit a friend at around noon. She never arrived at her friend's house and her family reported her missing at 11 p.m.

Johns drives a gray 2008 Chevrolet Malibu with Arizona license AAE9550. The car has one hubcap.

Johns suffers from confusion and memory issues and needs medication.

Johns was last seen wearing a black and white patterned leggings and a black sweater. She walks with a cane, wears prescription glasses and is missing some of her front teeth.

If you see her or her car, call 911 or the Chandler Police Department at (480) 782-4130.

