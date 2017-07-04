Pilot not hurt in incident at Marana airport

Crews from Northwest Fire were called to the Marana Regional Airport on Tuesday, July 4, after a small plane left the runway after landing.

According to NWFD Deputy Chief Scott Hamblen, there were no injuries. The pilot was not hurt.

The single-engine plane left the runway after experiencing an unidentified problem after landing.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.