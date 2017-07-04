Pilot not hurt in incident at Marana airport

The single-engine plane left the runway after experiencing an unidentified problem after landing.
The fire is burning in timber, brush, chaparral, and heavy downed timber left behind by the Nuttall Complex Fire in 2004.
According to police, 63-year-old Brenda Johns drives a gray 2008 Chevrolet Malibu with Arizona license AAE9550. The car has one hubcap.
The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services held its annual Independence Day naturalization ceremony Tuesday morning.
The Swisshelms Fire was reported Tuesday, June 27. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Police believe the bullet was fired in the air in order to celebrate the Fourth of July.
An African-American girl from Mississippi is suing her school district after she earned co-valedictorian honors.
One officer took the spray from the man, who then lunged forward and slapped the officer in the face.
Prattville Police are urging the suspects in a triple homicide at a local barbershop to surrender.
