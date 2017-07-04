Fireworks prepped, inspected and ready for A Mountain

Organizers said the planning for the fireworks show for the "Colossal Fourth" started close to nine weeks ago.
Organizers said the planning for the fireworks show for the "Colossal Fourth" started close to nine weeks ago.
According to the release, the proposed zoning amendment would "permit the keeping of female chickens for personal food production in small-lot residential zones where it currently is prohibited.
According to the release, the proposed zoning amendment would "permit the keeping of female chickens for personal food production in small-lot residential zones where it currently is prohibited.
There is no way to tell how many frightened dogs escape on the July 4th holiday but because of the big increase in dogs hit by cars, bitten by rattlesnakes or just showing up in strangers' backyards, it's thought to be a significant number.
There is no way to tell how many frightened dogs escape on the July 4th holiday but because of the big increase in dogs hit by cars, bitten by rattlesnakes or just showing up in strangers' backyards, it's thought to be a significant number.
Members of the Tucson Fire Department watched as the team behind the display launching in Tucson worked through the morning and early afternoon.
Members of the Tucson Fire Department watched as the team behind the display launching in Tucson worked through the morning and early afternoon.
Tempe police found 63-year-old Brenda Johns in good health on Tuesday afternoon.
Tempe police found 63-year-old Brenda Johns in good health on Tuesday afternoon.
The Burro Fire was reported at about 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 30, near Redington Road's Milepost 7.
The Burro Fire was reported at about 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 30, near Redington Road's Milepost 7.
Police believe the bullet was fired in the air in order to celebrate the Fourth of July.
Police believe the bullet was fired in the air in order to celebrate the Fourth of July.
Prattville Police are urging the suspects in a triple homicide at a local barbershop to surrender.
Prattville Police are urging the suspects in a triple homicide at a local barbershop to surrender.
An African-American girl from Mississippi is suing her school district after she earned co-valedictorian honors.
An African-American girl from Mississippi is suing her school district after she earned co-valedictorian honors.
The HIV-positive man worked at four Maryland schools as a teacher's aide and track coach.
The HIV-positive man worked at four Maryland schools as a teacher's aide and track coach.